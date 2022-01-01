BURGERMANIA INC

Go
Burgermania is a Smash Burger joint located in Midtown Manhattan in the heart of Time Square. Our Success story comes from our meat, which is made from the highest quality Grass Fed Beef. Our Smash Burgers are always Fresh Never Frozen, 100 % all American Beef giving you most flavorful meat with each bite.
Our Buns are Golden Brown Marshmallow Soft, the best you will find in New York City. Burgermania Smash Burgers are perfectly seasoned chef crafted burgers top with our signature rich creamy sauces. Don’t forget to order our flavorful crispy seasoned French Fries for a full complete meal.
At Burgermania we are not just a Burger Joint, we understand that not everyone eats burgers. Therefore we have traditional hand tossed Chicken Wings with 15 + savory house sauces’s. Nashville Hot Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders with different levels of Heat and Hot Loaded French Fries New York Style. Check out our full halal menu and discover what New Yorkers are raving

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Slider$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
Manic Cheese Burger$6.99
Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese, Mustard & Ketchup
Cheese Burger Slider$3.49
Juicy Angus Patty, American Cheese top with Caramelized Onion and House Sauce.
Cajun Fries$3.79
Deluxe$7.99
Single Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese with Signature Manic Sauce
Oozy Burger$10.49
Double Patty, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese with Chipotle Aioli
5 Piece Chicken Tenders$13.99
Crispy Crunchy Nashville Chicken Tenders
Pick Level of Heat - Xtra Hot, Hot, Mild, or Plain.
Pick Choice Of Dip
Ranch, Honey Mustard or Zesty BBQ.
5 pcs Organic Wings$8.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
Big Boy$11.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
FDNY$10.49
Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Grilled Jalapeño, Provolone Cheese, Manic Seasoning, Spicy Pepper Sauce
Location

274 W 40th St

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
