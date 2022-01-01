Go
BurgerMonger image

BurgerMonger

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3838 W Neptune Street

Tampa, FL 33629

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Craft Your Own Impossible Burger$9.99
The Leader in the Vegan, Plant-Based Flavor Revolution. Craft Your Own with Our Monger Selection of Fresh Toppings and Sauces.
Housemade Potato Chips$3.29
Housemade Potato Chips. All-Natural, Crispy, Lightly Salted and Cooked to Order.
Craft Your Own Chicken$8.99
Start with a Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast and Craft Your Own Sandwich from Our Monger Selection of Toppings.
The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah$9.99
Topped with Two Slices of Aged Cheddar, Two Full Strips of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Dill Pickles, and Monger Sauce.
Mini Cheeseburger Meal$6.49
Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)
Share Fries$5.99
Lightly Salted Natural-Cut Fries
Side Fries$3.29
Lightly Salted Natural-Cut Fries
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
Monger Burger$7.99
Crafted with Over 1/3 Pound of Our Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck and Sirloin. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Pickle and Our Signature Monger Sauce.
Steakhouse Ranch Salad$7.99
Crisp Lettuce, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chopped Tomatoes and Onions. Finished with a Hand Battered Onion Ring and Your Choice of Blue Cheese Crumbles or Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese. Choice of Fresh Homemade Peppercorn Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3838 W Neptune Street, Tampa FL 33629

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0230

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

zClean Juice

No reviews yet

USDA Certified Organic juice and smoothie bar!

O Cocina Modern Mexican

No reviews yet

Tampa's Modern Mexican restaurant and bar.

Grain & Berry

No reviews yet

Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

BurgerMonger

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston