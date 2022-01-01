Go
BurgerMonger

1325 4th St. N

Popular Items

Craft Your Own Impossible Burger$7.00
The Leader in the Vegan, Plant-Based Flavor Revolution. Craft Your Own with Our Monger Selection of Fresh Toppings and Sauces.
Mini Chicken Strips Meal$5.49
Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
Shake$5.49
Hand-Spun Thick and Delicious and Topped with Whipped Cream and Surprise Toppings.
*Craft Your Own Burger$5.00
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
Steakhouse Ranch Salad$7.99
Crisp Lettuce, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chopped Tomatoes and Onions. Finished with a Hand Battered Onion Ring and Your Choice of Blue Cheese Crumbles or Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese. Choice of Fresh Homemade Peppercorn Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Monger Burger$5.00
Crafted with Over 1/3 Pound of Our Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck and Sirloin. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Pickle and Our Signature Monger Sauce.
Craft Your Own Chicken$7.99
Start with a Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast and Craft Your Own Sandwich from Our Monger Selection of Toppings.
Location

1325 4th St. N

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
