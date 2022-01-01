Golden fried, specially seasoned, premium potato-puff tots. Consciously fried in non-GMO rice oil & dedicated gluten-free fryer*. Add a house-made dipping sauce to level-up! Please add ketchup as a separate item in your cart if you would like it. Seasonal item for a limited time!

*May contain soy oil

*Cross-contamination with gluten cannot be guaranteed.

100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free

