Burger Patch

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160

Sacramento, CA 95822

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Patch Tots$3.19
Golden fried, specially seasoned, premium potato-puff tots. Consciously fried in non-GMO rice oil & dedicated gluten-free fryer*. Add a house-made dipping sauce to level-up! Please add ketchup as a separate item in your cart if you would like it. Seasonal item for a limited time!
*May contain soy oil
*Cross-contamination with gluten cannot be guaranteed.
100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free
Earth Quake Shake$6.49
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Double Patch Burger$12.49
Double Beyond Burger patties, double melted cheddar, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion with our homemade Patch Sauce on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun.
*Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free bun available for a small charge.
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Shovel of Spuds$2.99
Generous scoop of specially seasoned, golden, skin-on shoestring fries fried in non-GMO rice oil.
*May contain soy, request gluten-free fryer for gluten-free
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Patch Burger$8.99
Our famous original house-seasoned
Beyond Burger patty with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and cheddar style slice with homemade Patch Sauce on a grilled Truckee Sourdough bun.
*Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free option available for a small charge.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
BBQ Patch Burger$12.49
1/4 lb. thick seasoned Beyond Burger with hickory smoked strips, melted cheddar, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion, with homemade creamy BBQ Patch Sauce on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun.
*Contains gluten (bun & bac'n), soy (bac'n, sauce). Gluten-free bun option available for a small charge.
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento CA 95822

Directions

