Burger Patch - Davis
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
500 1st Street
Davis, CA 95616
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
500 1st Street, Davis CA 95616
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Paesanos
Come on in and enjoy!
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
Come on in and enjoy!
University of Beer
Largest Craft Draft Selection In Town!
Guads Tacos & Beer
Come in and enjoy!