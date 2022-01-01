Go
Burger Patch - Davis

500 1st Street

Davis, CA 95616

Popular Items

Blackberry Patch Shake$7.99
Our homemade seasonal shake layered with all-natural organic blackberry compote made fresh in-house, sweetened with organic agave and topped with our gluten-free crumble and animal cookie! $1 goes to Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary through May.
Choose: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50
Contains: cashew, almond and soy (shake).
100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free
Patch Dipping Sauces$0.79
Choose from Patch, Ranch or BBQ or our new crazy HOT Scorcher Sauce. Our famous sauces are perfect to dip, drizzle or dress any item. Made in-house with only the best all-natural ingredients.
Patch = kinda like thousand island but with a kick!
Ranch = creamy, light & sweet
BBQ = creamy, savory & sweet
*Patch, Ranch & BBQ contain soy
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Shovel of Spuds$2.99
Generous scoop of specially seasoned, golden, skin-on shoestring fries fried in non-GMO rice oil.
*May contain soy, request gluten-free fryer for gluten-free
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Ultimate Crispy$8.19
Crispy Beyond Chicken tenders and premium dill pickles on a locally baked Truckee Sourdough toasted bun glazed with organic sunflower oil. Choose your favorite homemade sauce served on the side from BBQ, Ranch or Patch to dip, dunk or drizzle to your preferred taste. Additional sauce available for purchase.
*Contains soy (Beyond chicken, sauces) & gluten (bun, Beyond chicken)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Patch Burger$8.99
Our famous original house-seasoned
Beyond Burger patty with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and cheddar style slice with homemade Patch Sauce on a grilled Truckee Sourdough bun.
*Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free option available for a small charge.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Earth Quake Shake$6.49
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
SIDE Organic Ketchup
Side of organic ketchup to-go
Patch Style Spuds$6.39
Generous shovel of house-seasoned spuds topped with two scoops of melty plant-based cheese sauce, grilled onions and our homemade Patch Sauce.
*Contains soy (Patch sauce, note: spuds may contain soybean oil), cashews & almond (cheeze sauce).
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free - request gluten free fryer for gluten-free
Ultimate Spicy$9.19
Juicy Beyond Chicken tenders drenched in cayenne & chipotle Patch Scorcher Sauce with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, premium dill pickles and Patch Spicy Spread on a locally baked Truckee Sourdough toasted bun glazed with organic sunflower oil.
It's hot. Prepare yourself.
*Contains soy (Beyond Chicken) & gluten (bun, Beyond Chicken)
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Double Patch Burger$12.49
Double Beyond Burger patties, double melted cheddar, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion with our homemade Patch Sauce on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun.
*Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free bun available for a small charge.
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

