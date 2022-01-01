Go
Burger Patch - East Sacramento

1420 65th Street

Sacramento, CA 95819

Popular Items

Earth Quake Shake$6.49
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Ultimate Spicy$9.19
Juicy Beyond Chicken tenders drenched in cayenne & chipotle Patch Scorcher Sauce with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, premium dill pickles and Patch Spicy Spread on a locally baked Truckee Sourdough toasted bun glazed with organic sunflower oil.
It's hot. Prepare yourself.
*Contains soy (Beyond Chicken) & gluten (bun, Beyond Chicken)
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
BBQ Patch Burger$12.49
1/4 lb. thick seasoned Beyond Burger with hickory smoked strips, melted cheddar, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion, with homemade creamy BBQ Patch Sauce on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun.
*Contains gluten (bun & bac'n), soy (bac'n, sauce). Gluten-free bun option available for a small charge.
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Shovel of Spuds$2.99
Generous scoop of specially seasoned, golden, skin-on shoestring fries fried in non-GMO rice oil.
*May contain soy, request gluten-free fryer for gluten-free
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Blackberry Patch Shake$7.99
Our homemade seasonal shake layered with all-natural organic blackberry compote made fresh in-house, sweetened with organic agave and topped with our gluten-free crumble and animal cookie! $1 goes to Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary through May.
Choose: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50
Contains: cashew, almond and soy (shake).
100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free
Double Patch Burger$12.49
Double Beyond Burger patties, double melted cheddar, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion with our homemade Patch Sauce on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun.
*Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free bun available for a small charge.
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Patch Burger$8.99
Our famous original house-seasoned
Beyond Burger patty with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and cheddar style slice with homemade Patch Sauce on a grilled Truckee Sourdough bun.
*Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free option available for a small charge.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Patch Style Spuds$6.39
Generous shovel of house-seasoned spuds topped with two scoops of melty plant-based cheese sauce, grilled onions and our homemade Patch Sauce.
*Contains soy (Patch sauce, note: spuds may contain soybean oil), cashews & almond (cheeze sauce).
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free - request gluten free fryer for gluten-free
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1420 65th Street, Sacramento CA 95819

Directions

Burger Patch - East Sacramento

