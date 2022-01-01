Our homemade seasonal shake layered with all-natural organic blackberry compote made fresh in-house, sweetened with organic agave and topped with our gluten-free crumble and animal cookie! $1 goes to Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary through May.

Choose: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50

Contains: cashew, almond and soy (shake).

100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free

