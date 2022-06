Our famous original house-seasoned

Beyond Burger patty with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and cheddar style slice with homemade Patch Sauce on a grilled Truckee Sourdough bun.

*Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free option available for a small charge.

100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free