Go
Toast

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6323 Wilson Mills Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)

Popular Items

SIMPLE SUSAN$11.00
Comes with your choice of cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
Parmesan + Ranch + Truffle Fries$10.00
Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and Parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$10.00
Plain Burger Patty on a bun, served with natural cut fries.
GOOD, BAD & UGLY$13.50
Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.
VAMPIRE HUNTER$13.50
Smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
Porcupine$8.00
A 1/4lb burger patty with lettuce, tomato and American cheese.
Served with fries.
REAL FUNGI$13.50
Smoked Gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$15.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
3 crispy fried chicken tenders. Served with fries.
HOT & BOTHERED$13.50
VooDoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6323 Wilson Mills Rd

Highland Heights OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Fiesta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Roto

No reviews yet

Custom Pizzas and Salads made the way you want...fast.

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yours Truly Mayfield Village

No reviews yet

Guests enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious menu items, featuring creative burgers and chicken sandwiches to homemade hummus, all day breakfast, specialty omelets and delicious soups. There’s something here for everyone. Stop in at any of our locations from early morning to late evening. Catering trays, on/off site private event catering and delivery service are also available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston