Burgers 2 Beer Concord

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7669 Crile Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (1813 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$7.00
Toasted white bread with American cheese and fries.
Turtle$8.00
A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a Turtle.
Mini Quesadilla$6.00
A tortilla shell filled with melted cheddar cheese served with fries.
Tot Basket$6.00
Onion Rings$10.00
Kids Mac$8.00
Porcupine$8.00
A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served
with natural cut fries. It looks like a porcupine.
Extra Dressing$0.70
Sweet Basket$6.00
Veggies$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

7669 Crile Road

Painesville OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

