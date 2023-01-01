Go
Consumer picView gallery

Burgers & Barley Park City

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1890 Bonanza Dr Unit #111

Park City, UT 84060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1890 Bonanza Dr Unit #111, Park City UT 84060

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stacked Sandwich Co
orange starNo Reviews
1890 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
orange star4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria - 2001 Sidewinder Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Sidewinder Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Windy Ridge Bakery - 1755 Bonanza
orange starNo Reviews
1755 Bonanza Drive Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Windy Ridge Cafe - 1250 Iron Horse Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Iron Horse Drive Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Twisted Fern
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Snow Creek Dr,Ste RS Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Park City

Yuki Yama Sushi
orange star4.6 • 3,208
586 Main St Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
orange star4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Hearth and Hill
orange star4.5 • 2,280
1153 Center Drive Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Park City
orange star4.6 • 1,413
1784 Uinta Way Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
orange star4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Flying Sumo
orange star4.1 • 552
838 Park Avenue Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Park City

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burgers & Barley Park City

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston