Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6118 Minaret Rd

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)

O Turkey Sandwich$15.99
All-natural oven roasted turkey | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | All natural oven roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato served on wheat bread with mayonnaise on the side | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Junior Chicken Strips$10.99
Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
O Tuna Salad$15.99
Mixed greens | tomato | red onion
O Full Cheese Fries$11.99
O 1/2 Chili Fries$7.99
O Bison Burger$20.99
1/3 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O BBQ Chicken Salad$17.99
Char-broiled chicken breast | mixed greens | corn | black beans | tomato | shredded cheese | red onion | house BBQ sauce | ranch on the side
0 Caesar Salad$11.99
Mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
O Full Chili Fries$10.99
O Tuna Sandwich$15.99
White Albacore tuna salad | lettuce | tomato | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

6118 Minaret Rd

Mammoth Lakes CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

A Wine Shop inside a Wine Bar inside a Cafe! 

Craft Distillery, Brewery, and Kitchen

Made from scratch, made from hand since 1994!
BAGEL FACTORY - CASUAL RESTAURANT - BAKERY - CATERING - DELI
We look forward to seeing you soon!!

