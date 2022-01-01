Go
Toast

Burgers & Bowls

Terra American Bistro Brings this virtual restaurant to you featuring sandwiches, cold & hot bowls, concretes

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7091 El Cajon Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad$7.99
baby greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, balsamic dressing gf, veg
Burger Package$27.99
Meal package serves two and includes: (can substitute grilled chicken breast - sandwiches must be prepared the same) 2 hamburgers with red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and house sauce *** 2 orders of french fries*** and choice of salad
Singin 'd Blues$9.99
gorgonzola, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, house sauce
Nashville$8.99
dipped in seasoned flour and fried, with nashville hot oil, comeback sauce, slaw, pickle chips
Grandma's Brisket Bowl$15.99
braised with chili sauce & onion, yukon potato mash & fried brussels
Caesar Salad$6.99
garlic croutons, parmesan, traditional dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering

Location

7091 El Cajon Blvd

san diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Terra American Bistro

No reviews yet

Celebrating Modern American Comfort food with a farm to table approach.

Marie Callender’s

No reviews yet

Freshly baked pies everyday. Serving the community for over 60 years.

Corbin's Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some delicious Santa Maria style BBQ!

The Luau

No reviews yet

Aloha! Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston