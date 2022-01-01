Burgers@ Apollo
Burgers@ is a restaurant brand inspired by the GO-GO Music culture of Washington, DC, specializing in hand-crafted burgers, shakes and fries. The restaurant's interior decor and menu sets the tone for paying homage to local DMV musicians, politicians, and influencers. The ambience is all about good food and good music. Come dine with us and "TASTE THE CULTURE"!
4531 Telfair Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
Camp Springs MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
