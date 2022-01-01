Burgers@ Apollo

Go
Burgers@ is a restaurant brand inspired by the GO-GO Music culture of Washington, DC, specializing in hand-crafted burgers, shakes and fries. The restaurant's interior decor and menu sets the tone for paying homage to local DMV musicians, politicians, and influencers. The ambience is all about good food and good music. Come dine with us and "TASTE THE CULTURE"!

Popular Items

Fries$2.95
The DMV$11.25
Fresh crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun, lettuce, pickles and mambo sauce.
The Apollo$14.95
(2) Fresh ground Angus beef burgers on a Moab roll (sesame seed bun), American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and Burgers@ sauce.
Potomac Garden Burger$10.75
Veggie patty on a brioche bun, lettuce, pickled onions, avocado and Burgers@ sauce.
Boom Boom Sauce$0.30
Chili peppers, garlic and mustard
DMV Crispy Tender Meal$11.25
(4) crispy chicken tenders and fries.
Jive Turkey$10.75
Turkey patty on a brioche bun.
Select your toppings.
Onion Rings$3.95
**Limited time only. Includes (5) rings.
Original Burgers@$10.95
Fresh ground Angus beef burger on a brioche bun. Select your toppings.
Burgers@ Sauce$0.30
Sweet and smoky chipotle aioli
Location

4531 Telfair Boulevard

Camp Springs MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
