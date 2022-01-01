Go
Burger Up Franklin is a community gathering place that serves fresh meals made with foods from local Middle Tennessee farms. In addition to our all-natural angus beef burgers, we serve a variety of innovative, healthy dishes, including ample options for guests with food allergies. For more information, check us out online at: burgerupfranklin.com

401b Cool Springs Boulevard

Popular Items

Turkey Burger$13.50
romaine, tomato, avocado, caramelized onions, mayo
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
served with pepper jelly
Bison Burger$15.00
romaine, tomato, fried onions, fried jalapeños, sweetwater valley farm white cheddar, dijon aioli
Local Nachos$12.00
(GF) bear creek farm ground beef, queso, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, served with habanero sauce
Ramsey Burger$14.50
house-made pimento cheese, benton's bacon, red onion, pickles, bibb lettuce
Jalapeño Burger$14.50
benton's bacon & jalapeño inflused bear creek farm beef patty, sweetwater valley farm pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, topped with jalapeño aioli
Backyard Burger$14.50
infused bear creek farm patty, lettuce, avocado, benton's bacon, sweetwater valley farm pepper jack cheese, herb mayo. *contains soy
Classic Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sweetwater valley farm yellow cheddar, mustard
Woodstock Burger$13.50
benton's bacon, sweetwater valley farm white cheddar, jack daniel's maple ketchup
Slider Combo$14.00
choose any 2 burger from the classic or specialty lists *excludes special of the week, impossible burger, wagyu burger, salmon burger, chicken sandwich, the godfather and the wrap
Location

Franklin TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Bag Lady's Chip & Fry Co. Food truck

Come and enjoy the best "EAT OUT LOUD" food truck in the city!

International Market

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Perfect

Come in and enjoy! Since 1983, Pizza Perfect has been making handmade pies and baking them to-order in gas-fired ovens. With a focus on fresh cooking and ingredients, we pride ourselves in making fresh dough every day with no preservatives. All menu items are prepared by hand, from scratch, in our own kitchen.
Pizza Perfect offers a tasty and wholesome selection of pizza, pasta, salads, and sub sandwiches served on daily baked bread. In addition, we have gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Zio Matto Gelato - Nashville

Authentic Italian gelato handmade in small batches.

