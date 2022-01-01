Go
Burgerworks

Delicious burgers, sides, and shakes custom built the way you like them!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10321 W Broad Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1247 reviews)

Popular Items

Reg. Fresh Cut French Fries$3.75
Lg Fresh Cut French Fries$5.00
BBQ Burger$11.55
Mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, crispy onion straws, bacon & sharp white cheddar cheese
The Classic$8.95
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles & American cheese
Turkey Burger$9.95
Free range, all natural, antibiotic-free, and non-GMO fed
Beef Burger$8.95
100% Certified Angus Beef
Reg. Tater Tots$3.95
Reg. Thick-Cut Onion Rings$5.00
DA B.O.M$11.55
Horseradish-bacon mayo, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onion straws, bacon & gouda cheese.
Bison Burger$10.95
All natural, grass fed, and locally sourced
Location

10321 W Broad Street

Glen Allen VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
