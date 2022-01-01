Burgher Burger 15642
From the creators of dO wood-fired, comes another "food junkys" hot spot, but this time for burgers. 'BurgherBurger represents the "Yinzers" of the world, you know the kind, people who work hard, love their city, and demand awesome food! Welcome to 'BurgherBurger where good friends meet for great food...
108 4th Street
Popular Items
Location
108 4th Street
Irwin PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brandy's on Main
A Family friendly, fun place to come for great food and drinks. Come on in and enjoy!
Gato Taco and Tequila
Irwin's ONLY Taco & Tequila Restaurant!
Siena At Norwin
Come in and enjoy!!
Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza
Your type of Sports Pub & Grub. Great Food, Good Friends & Good Fun!