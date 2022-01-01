Go
Toast

Burgher Burger 15642

From the creators of dO wood-fired, comes another "food junkys" hot spot, but this time for burgers. 'BurgherBurger represents the "Yinzers" of the world, you know the kind, people who work hard, love their city, and demand awesome food! Welcome to 'BurgherBurger where good friends meet for great food...

108 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE Burgher$10.99
This "Burgher" is why we're here! Our signature, namesake burger is two all-beef steak burgers, two pieces of American cheese, and sauteed "Yinz" (onions), cooked and seasoned to perfection! Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and house BB sauce.
Irwin Cheese Steak Sandwich$11.99
Available with either beef or chicken. Our "Irwin" beef cheesesteak comes with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese sauce. "Dave's" chicken cheesesteak comes with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers, and topped with provolone cheese and our pesto mayo. Both served on a buttered and grilled hoagie bun.
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.99
Fried chicken breast cut into strips and a side of fries. Comes with your choice of a kids sized drink. Ages 10 and under.
Kids Burger$5.99
An all-beef steak patty with American cheese and a side of fries. Comes with your choice of kids sized drink. Ages 10 and under.
Eilenburger$11.99
Grilled fresh pineapple, two thick cut slices of bacon, provolone cheese, and a drizzle of our Hawaiian BBQ sauce, all on top of two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and Aloha mayo.
Kids Hot Dog$4.99
Grilled hot dog and side of fries. Comes with your choice of a kids size drink. Ages 10 and under.
Dragon Burger$11.99
Grilled fresh jalapeno, two thick cut slices of bacon, and spicy ghostpepper cheese, all on two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and fire mayo.
Junkman Burger$11.99
A little bit of everything on this burger! Two thick cut slices of bacon, an over-easy fried egg, pickle slaw, cheddar, Swiss, American cheese, and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and house BB sauce.
Sneeder Burger$11.99
Grilled mushrooms, caramelized "yinz" (onions), Swiss cheese, and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion jam dressing.
Jaxson's Bacon Burger$11.99
Two thick cut slices of bacon and cheddar cheese on two perfectly cooked and seasoned, all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and our house BB sauce.
See full menu

Location

108 4th Street

Irwin PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brandy's on Main

No reviews yet

A Family friendly, fun place to come for great food and drinks. Come on in and enjoy!

Gato Taco and Tequila

No reviews yet

Irwin's ONLY Taco & Tequila Restaurant!

Siena At Norwin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza

No reviews yet

Your type of Sports Pub & Grub. Great Food, Good Friends & Good Fun!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston