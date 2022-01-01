Go
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co

Here at Burgie's, we want to create an environment that focuses on building relationships within the community. We offer a wide variety of breakfast & lunch options made-to-order, homemade bakery products, espresso bar + manual brew coffees from Windmill Coffee Roasters, and more. We strive to provide and we seek to do it well - Come give us a try!

110 Airport Road

Avg 4.2 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Farmer's Burrito$7.00
Smoked Ham + Pepper Encrusted Bacon + Provolone Cheese + Hash + Local, Free Range Egg + Mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Toasted.
Sausage + Egg + Cheese$5.50
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit + Pork Sausage + Local, Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli
Scone
Muffin
A variety of muffins - our day one muffins that we started with (they're amazing) as well as some homemade muffins from The Filling Station. Whichever one you choose, it'll hit the spot.
Jamocha Shake$5.75
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + We can't tell you the rest :) It's a staple, though.
Chai$3.90
Satawa Chai Concentrate + Milk
Sunrise Melt$5.50
English Muffin + Chicken Sausage + Roasted Red Pepper + Local, Free Range Egg (Egg White Only) + Provolone Cheese + Spinach + Mayo
Latte$3.60
Espresso + Milk
Southwest Burrito$7.00
Pork Sausage + Roasted Red Pepper + Cheddar Cheese + Hash + Local, Free Range Egg + Chipotle Aioli
Avocado Smash$7.00
Toasted Honey Wheat Bagel + Avocado + Roma Tomato (Diced) + Goat Cheese + Salt + Pepper
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering

Location

110 Airport Road

Ames IA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

