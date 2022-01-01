Go
Burgitto Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

6373 US-22

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Royale Burgitto$6.99
1/4 lb steak burger, american cheese, onion tanglers, a fried egg, and fancy sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch$6.99
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, cheddar, and lettuce
Waffle Cut Fries$3.99
Kids's Grilled Cheese$4.99
Grilled tortilla filled with cheese, waffle fries, and a drink
Coke$2.00
Chipotle Ranch Burgitto$6.99
1/4 lb steak burger, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle ranch, bacon, and onion tanglers
Custom Burgitto$5.49
Bacon Cheese Burgitto$6.99
1/4 lb steak burger, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
All American Burgitto$6.99
1/4 lb steak burger, american cheese, bacon, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and a couple waffle fries
Kid's Burgitto Meal$5.99
Mini burger with just cheese, waffle fries, and a drink
Location

6373 US-22

Morrow OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
