Biryani in Burke

Curry House

5765 C Burke Centre Parkway, Burke Virginia

PANEER BIRYANI$17.00
Cubes of homemade cheese cooked with our homemade spice and then layered with aromatic basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.
GOAT BIRYANI$16.00
Goat meat with bone cooked with our homemade spices and then layered with aromatic basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.
SHRIMP BIRYANI$16.00
Jumbo shrimp cooked with our homemade spice and then layered with aromatic basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.
Lassan Indian Restaurant & Bar

6413a Shiplett Boulevard, Burke

Chicken Biryani$17.00
Marinated chicken cooked with an aromatic and savory combination of spices.
Vegetable Biryani$16.00
Stir-fried carrots, peas, tomatoes, with a choice of cauliflower or broccoli.
