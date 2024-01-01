Biryani in Burke
Burke restaurants that serve biryani
More about Curry House
Curry House
5765 C Burke Centre Parkway, Burke Virginia
|PANEER BIRYANI
|$17.00
Cubes of homemade cheese cooked with our homemade spice and then layered with aromatic basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.
|GOAT BIRYANI
|$16.00
Goat meat with bone cooked with our homemade spices and then layered with aromatic basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.
|SHRIMP BIRYANI
|$16.00
Jumbo shrimp cooked with our homemade spice and then layered with aromatic basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.