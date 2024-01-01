Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Burke

Burke restaurants
Burke restaurants that serve mango lassi

Curry House

5765 C Burke Centre Parkway, Burke Virginia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi/ Yogurt Smoothie$5.00
More about Curry House
Lassan Indian Restaurant & Bar

6413a Shiplett Boulevard, Burke

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.00
Thick, yogurt based drink with a refreshing mango flavor.
More about Lassan Indian Restaurant & Bar

