Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Burke

Go
Burke restaurants
Toast

Burke restaurants that serve naan

NAAN image

 

Curry House

5765 C Burke Centre Parkway, Burke Virginia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KEEMA GARLIC NAAN$4.75
NAAN$3.00
Traditional white flavor baked in tandoor oven.
KEEMA NAAN$4.50
Freshly baked bread stuffed with spiced minced lamb. A chef’s special.
More about Curry House
Banner pic

 

Lassan Indian Restaurant & Bar

6413a Shiplett Boulevard, Burke

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Aloo Naan$5.00
Leavened naan stuffed with spiced potatoes & herbs
Original Naan$3.00
Fluffy, soft, unleavened flour bread straight from the tandoor
Garlic Naan$4.00
Stuffed with fresh garlic and herbs, a classic.
More about Lassan Indian Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Burke

Roti

Tikka Masala

Tandoori

Garlic Naan

Vegetable Biryani

Curry

Nachos

Kulcha

Map

More near Burke to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (88 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4 (29 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2515 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (584 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston