Tacos in Burke
Burke restaurants that serve tacos
El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant - 9550 Old Keene Mill Road
9550 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke
|Kid Taco
|$5.50
Served with rice and beans or steak fries
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Burke - Burke
9278 Old Keene Mill Rd, Burke
|Taco
|$3.05
1 A la Carte Taco w/ your choice of filling. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese
|Taco- Mexicano
|$4.20
Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses with your choice of topping