Tacos in Burke

Burke restaurants
Burke restaurants that serve tacos

El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant image

 

El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant - 9550 Old Keene Mill Road

9550 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke

Takeout
Kid Taco$5.50
Served with rice and beans or steak fries
More about El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant - 9550 Old Keene Mill Road
Item pic

 

Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Burke - Burke

9278 Old Keene Mill Rd, Burke

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco$3.05
1 A la Carte Taco w/ your choice of filling. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese
Taco- Mexicano$4.20
Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Taco Salad$10.95
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses with your choice of topping
More about Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Burke - Burke
