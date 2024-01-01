Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Burleson

Burleson restaurants
Burleson restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Our Place Restaurant - Burleson

950 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cranberry Walnut Salad$11.95
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled Cajun chicken breast on fresh greens with tomatoes, fire roasted corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and a lime wedge. Pairs well with our Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Mini Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
More about Our Place Restaurant - Burleson
Gina's Pizzeria

319 Northwest Renfro Street, Burleson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Sliced grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, Cheddar cheese, black olive
More about Gina's Pizzeria

