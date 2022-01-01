Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Burleson
/
Burleson
/
Tostadas
Burleson restaurants that serve tostadas
Torque Grill & Cantina
2795 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson
No reviews yet
Headlight Tostadas
$11.99
Two flat fried corn tortillas topped with beans, meat choice, cabbage, tomatoes, cheese, avocado.
More about Torque Grill & Cantina
El Fenix Burleson
885 NE Alsbury Blvd, Burleson
No reviews yet
TOASTED BAG
$5.99
More about El Fenix Burleson
Browse other tasty dishes in Burleson
Enchiladas
Fajita Salad
French Fries
Hot Chocolate
Cookies
Burritos
Lasagna
Cheeseburgers
More near Burleson to explore
Fort Worth
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
No reviews yet
Cleburne
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Aledo
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(216 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston