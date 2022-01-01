Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Burleson

Go
Burleson restaurants
Toast

Burleson restaurants that serve tostadas

TORQUE Grill & Cantina image

 

Torque Grill & Cantina

2795 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Headlight Tostadas$11.99
Two flat fried corn tortillas topped with beans, meat choice, cabbage, tomatoes, cheese, avocado.
More about Torque Grill & Cantina
Consumer pic

 

El Fenix Burleson

885 NE Alsbury Blvd, Burleson

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOASTED BAG$5.99
More about El Fenix Burleson

Browse other tasty dishes in Burleson

Enchiladas

Fajita Salad

French Fries

Hot Chocolate

Cookies

Burritos

Lasagna

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Burleson to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston