Burritos in Burley
Burley restaurants that serve burritos
More about Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
1332 Albion Ave, Burley
|Burrito BACON
|$7.49
Bacon, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa
More about Taco Bandido
Taco Bandido
2301 Overland Ave, Burley
|Fried Bean Burrito
|$2.30
10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans Mixed With our Shredded Cheese, Then Deep fried until Crispy
|Fried Meat Burrito
|$2.65
10" Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef and Shredded Cheese Pressed Together then Deep Fried until Crispy
|Soft Bean Burrito
|$2.30
10' Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Shredded Cheese