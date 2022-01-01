Burritos in Burley

Go
Burley restaurants
Toast

Burley restaurants that serve burritos

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe

1332 Albion Ave, Burley

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito BACON$7.49
Bacon, egg, fresh cut potato, cheddar, onion, tomato, and a side of salsa
More about Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
Fried Bean Burrito image

 

Taco Bandido

2301 Overland Ave, Burley

Avg 4.5 (925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Bean Burrito$2.30
10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans Mixed With our Shredded Cheese, Then Deep fried until Crispy
Fried Meat Burrito$2.65
10" Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef and Shredded Cheese Pressed Together then Deep Fried until Crispy
Soft Bean Burrito$2.30
10' Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Shredded Cheese
More about Taco Bandido
Map

More near Burley to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston