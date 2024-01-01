Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Burley
/
Burley
/
Cake
Burley restaurants that serve cake
Wandering Luna Brewtique - 1529 E 16th Street
1529 E 16th Street, Burley
No reviews yet
CAKE POPS
$3.30
More about Wandering Luna Brewtique - 1529 E 16th Street
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Bent Bean
2101 Overland Ave., Burley
Avg 4.2
(310 reviews)
Cake Pop
$3.00
Cake Pop
$3.00
More about Bent Bean
Browse other tasty dishes in Burley
Burritos
Chicken Salad
Club Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Bean Burritos
Turkey Clubs
More near Burley to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Clearfield
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(374 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1308 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(705 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston