Chicken salad in Burley
Burley restaurants that serve chicken salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
1332 Albion Ave, Burley
|Chicken Pecan Salad (Contains Pecans)
|$10.49
A bed of green leaf lettuce topped with cheddar, tomato, and home made cranberry pecan chicken salad. (No Dressing)
|Chicken Salad Wrap (Contains Pecans)
|$10.49
Cranberry pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, green leaf lettuce, cheddar, and pickles. Served with plain chips
Taco Bandido
2301 Overland Ave, Burley
|Lite Chicken Salad
|$4.80
|Chicken Taco Salad Burrito
|$4.55
10' Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Choice of Dressing, Crushed Corn Chips, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
|Lg Chicken Taco Salad
|$7.15
Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side. Served in a Bowl