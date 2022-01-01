Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Burley

Burley restaurants
Burley restaurants that serve chicken salad

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe

1332 Albion Ave, Burley

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pecan Salad (Contains Pecans)$10.49
A bed of green leaf lettuce topped with cheddar, tomato, and home made cranberry pecan chicken salad. (No Dressing)
Chicken Salad Wrap (Contains Pecans)$10.49
Cranberry pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, green leaf lettuce, cheddar, and pickles. Served with plain chips
More about Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

 

Taco Bandido

2301 Overland Ave, Burley

Avg 4.5 (925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lite Chicken Salad$4.80
Chicken Taco Salad Burrito$4.55
10' Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Choice of Dressing, Crushed Corn Chips, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Lg Chicken Taco Salad$7.15
Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side. Served in a Bowl
More about Taco Bandido

