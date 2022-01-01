Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Burley

Burley restaurants
  • Burley
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Burley restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe - 1332 Albion Ave

1332 Albion Ave, Burley

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.99
More about Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe - 1332 Albion Ave
Bent Bean image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Bent Bean

2101 Overland Ave., Burley

Avg 4.2 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Bent Bean

