Hot chocolate in
Burley
/
Burley
/
Hot Chocolate
Burley restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
1332 Albion Ave, Burley
Avg 4.7
(231 reviews)
8 oz Hot chocolate (kids under 12)
$2.45
12 oz Hot chocolate
$2.85
More about Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Bent Bean
2101 Overland Ave., Burley
Avg 4.2
(310 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
More about Bent Bean
