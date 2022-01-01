Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Burley

Go
Burley restaurants
Toast

Burley restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe

1332 Albion Ave, Burley

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8 oz Hot chocolate (kids under 12)$2.45
12 oz Hot chocolate$2.85
More about Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe
Bent Bean image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Bent Bean

2101 Overland Ave., Burley

Avg 4.2 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
More about Bent Bean

Browse other tasty dishes in Burley

Burritos

Bean Burritos

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Burley to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston