Burlingame American restaurants you'll love

Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CFS & Eggs$15.99
Ben's Special$15.59
Steak Omel$15.69
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Maverick Jack's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maverick Jack's

1190 California Drive, Burlingame

Avg 4.7 (5417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$8.50
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
Outlaw$17.00
Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle mayo on an American Bun
Sliders With Cheese$8.50
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
More about Maverick Jack's
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CALIFORNIA BURGER$14.50
sauteed mushrooms, avocado, jack cheese
CLASSIC BURGER$11.95
1/2lb certified angus beef, served on toasted sesame brioche bun
K - CHICKEN TENDERS$7.95
French fries or vegetables
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

