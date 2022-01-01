Burlingame bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Burlingame
More about Rasa
Rasa
209 park road, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Chicken Biryani
|$29.00
organic chicken cooked in our masala blend with basmati rice flavored with mint and brown onions served with raitha, chutney and pappadum
|Genovese Basil Dosa
|$19.00
basil chutney, ginger, garlic, cilantro, tamarind chutney, spiced potato masala hash
|Bombay Sliders
|$15.00
spiced potato fritters, soft pav bread, tangy tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, market salad
More about Mykonos
TAPAS
Mykonos
226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$8.00
French fries, garlic yogurt fondue
|Mykonos Souvlaki
|$28.00
spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers
|Tzatziki
|$9.00
sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint & dill
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark
|Popular items
|CALIFORNIA BURGER
|$14.50
sauteed mushrooms, avocado, jack cheese
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$11.95
1/2lb certified angus beef, served on toasted sesame brioche bun
|K - CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.95
French fries or vegetables