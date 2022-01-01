Burlingame bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Burlingame

Rasa image

 

Rasa

209 park road, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Biryani$29.00
organic chicken cooked in our masala blend with basmati rice flavored with mint and brown onions served with raitha, chutney and pappadum
Genovese Basil Dosa$19.00
basil chutney, ginger, garlic, cilantro, tamarind chutney, spiced potato masala hash
Bombay Sliders$15.00
spiced potato fritters, soft pav bread, tangy tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, market salad
More about Rasa
Mykonos image

TAPAS

Mykonos

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Fries$8.00
French fries, garlic yogurt fondue
Mykonos Souvlaki$28.00
spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers
Tzatziki$9.00
sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint & dill
More about Mykonos
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CALIFORNIA BURGER$14.50
sauteed mushrooms, avocado, jack cheese
CLASSIC BURGER$11.95
1/2lb certified angus beef, served on toasted sesame brioche bun
K - CHICKEN TENDERS$7.95
French fries or vegetables
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

