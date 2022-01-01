Burlingame Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Burlingame

Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Chicken$30.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.
Yuca fries$6.00
Fried yucca.
Whole Chicken [Only]$20.00
Whole Chicken Only. Sauce not included
More about Limon Rotisserie
New England Lobster Market & Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

New England Lobster Market & Eatery

824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (4958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
INDIVIDUAL FROZEN LOBSTER TAILS
Raw, Frozen, Cold Water, Caught Wild
KUMAMOTO (California.)$2.95
*we do not shuck oysters for togo*
priced by the each, Farmed, Product of CA
LIVE LOBSTER
Cold water lobsters come from the Atlantic coast of Maine or Nova Scotia, Canada. Caught wild.
More about New England Lobster Market & Eatery
Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Empanada package [mix & match]$55.00
One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of empanadas. Serving size one empanada per person.
Mix and Match is available, indicate in the space below under "Special instructions" for specific quantities per empanada.

Otherwise chef's choice will be fulfilled.
Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
Kale salad$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
More about Limon - Catering
Mykonos image

TAPAS

Mykonos

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Fries$8.00
French fries, garlic yogurt fondue
Mykonos Souvlaki$28.00
spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers
Tzatziki$9.00
sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint & dill
More about Mykonos

