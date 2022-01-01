Burlingame Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Burlingame
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Whole Chicken
|$30.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.
|Yuca fries
|$6.00
Fried yucca.
|Whole Chicken [Only]
|$20.00
Whole Chicken Only. Sauce not included
More about New England Lobster Market & Eatery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame
|Popular items
|INDIVIDUAL FROZEN LOBSTER TAILS
Raw, Frozen, Cold Water, Caught Wild
|KUMAMOTO (California.)
|$2.95
*we do not shuck oysters for togo*
priced by the each, Farmed, Product of CA
|LIVE LOBSTER
Cold water lobsters come from the Atlantic coast of Maine or Nova Scotia, Canada. Caught wild.
More about Limon - Catering
Limon - Catering
1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Empanada package [mix & match]
|$55.00
One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of empanadas. Serving size one empanada per person.
Mix and Match is available, indicate in the space below under "Special instructions" for specific quantities per empanada.
Otherwise chef's choice will be fulfilled.
Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.
|Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]
|$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
|Kale salad
|$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts