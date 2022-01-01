Burlingame pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Pizzeria Delfina
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pizzeria Delfina
1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$18.00
Tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
|Kid's Pasta
|$10.00
penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
|Funghi
|$23.00
Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina
More about Rise Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Rise Pizzeria
1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Veggie Pizza
|$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olives, portobello mushrooms
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, panko crumbs, classic caesar dressing
|Double Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Large Blue Line
|$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
|Large Cheese
|$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below