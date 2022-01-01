Burlingame pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Burlingame

Pizzeria Delfina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pizzeria Delfina

1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (5852 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$18.00
Tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, basil
Kid's Pasta$10.00
penne pasta with your choice of tomato sauce, butter, or butter and cheese
Funghi$23.00
Hen of the Woods mushrooms, panna, fontina
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Rise Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Rise Pizzeria

1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (5624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Pizza$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olives, portobello mushrooms
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, panko crumbs, classic caesar dressing
Double Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
More about Rise Pizzeria
Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (8407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Garlic Bread$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
More about Blue Line Pizza

