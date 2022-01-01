Burlingame seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Burlingame

New England Lobster Market & Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

New England Lobster Market & Eatery

824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (4958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
INDIVIDUAL FROZEN LOBSTER TAILS
Raw, Frozen, Cold Water, Caught Wild
KUMAMOTO (California.)$2.95
*we do not shuck oysters for togo*
priced by the each, Farmed, Product of CA
LIVE LOBSTER
Cold water lobsters come from the Atlantic coast of Maine or Nova Scotia, Canada. Caught wild.
More about New England Lobster Market & Eatery
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CFS & Eggs$15.99
Ben's Special$15.59
Steak Omel$15.69
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Ramen Sky image

 

Ramen Sky

1320 Broadway, Burlingame

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken Bowl (Karrage)$13.50
Served with house made rice sauce with green onion, pickled yellow daikon and half marinated egg
Edamame$4.50
Tokyo Shoyu Chashu Ramen$16.00
More about Ramen Sky

