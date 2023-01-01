Arugula salad in Burlingame
Burlingame restaurants that serve arugula salad
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
|ARUGULA SALAD
|$9.95
Organic Mixed Greens, Wild Arugula, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Crispy Chickpeas, Grated Manchego & Whole grain mustard vinaigrette. Serve with pita bread.
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Half Size)
|$9.65
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
|Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Entree Size)
|$15.85
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey