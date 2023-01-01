Arugula salad in Burlingame

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ARUGULA SALAD$9.95
Organic Mixed Greens, Wild Arugula, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Crispy Chickpeas, Grated Manchego & Whole grain mustard vinaigrette. Serve with pita bread.
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (8407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Half Size)$9.65
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Entree Size)$15.85
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
More about Blue Line Pizza

