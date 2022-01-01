Burritos in Burlingame
Burlingame restaurants that serve burritos
More about Equator Coffees Burlingame
Equator Coffees Burlingame
312 Airport Blvd, Burlingame
|Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito
|$5.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, onion & bell pepper on flour tortilla
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark
|FARMER'S MARKET BURRITO
|$10.95
Scrambled egg whites, hash browns, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta cheese , pico de gallo
|SOUTHWESTERN BURRITO
|$11.95
Two eggs scrambled, hash browns, grilled chicken, new mexico hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo
|CBH BURRITO
|$11.95
two eggs scrambled, hash browns, homemade corned beef hash, pico de gallo