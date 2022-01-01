Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Burlingame

Burlingame restaurants
Burlingame restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • SALADS

Rise Pizzeria

1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (5624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
mixed greens, roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled farm fresh egg, blue cheese, toybox tomatoes, avocado, peppercorn ranch
More about Rise Pizzeria
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
shredded iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted almonds, green onion, sesame-ginger vinaigrette
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$14.95
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, granny smith apples, hearts of palm, dried cherries, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, house vinaigrette
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

