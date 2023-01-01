Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Burlingame

Burlingame restaurants
Burlingame restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN GYRO WRAP$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Tahini Sauce
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Jack's Restaurant and Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$14.95
Crispy Chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, corn, black beans, cilantro, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
More about Jack's Restaurant and Bar - Newark

Map

Map

