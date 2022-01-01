Clams in Burlingame
Burlingame restaurants that serve clams
More about New England Lobster Market & Eatery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame
|Steamer Clams (E. Coast)
|$14.00
1 lb. $12/lb., Approx. 20 pieces per pound
|Cherrystone Clams (E. Coast)
|$6.95
1 lb. $5.95/lb. Approx. 2-3 pieces per lb.
|Littleneck Clams (E .Coast)
|$10.95
1 lb. $8.95/lb approx. 8 pieces per lb.
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame
|Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$6.95
More about Pizzeria Delfina
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pizzeria Delfina
1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Clam Pie
|$25.00
Cherrystones, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers