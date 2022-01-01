Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Burlingame

Go
Burlingame restaurants
Toast

Burlingame restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Limon Rotisserie

1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French fries$6.00
Hand cut Kennebec potatoes.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$4.95
More about Mediterranean Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlingame

Chopped Salad

Prosciutto

Caesar Salad

Salmon Salad

Pudding

Nachos

Pancakes

Cookies

Map

More near Burlingame to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston