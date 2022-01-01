Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Burlingame
/
Burlingame
/
French Fries
Burlingame restaurants that serve french fries
Limon Rotisserie
1101 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
No reviews yet
French fries
$6.00
Hand cut Kennebec potatoes.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
No reviews yet
FRENCH FRIES
$4.95
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Burlingame
Chopped Salad
Prosciutto
Caesar Salad
Salmon Salad
Pudding
Nachos
Pancakes
Cookies
More near Burlingame to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Pacifica
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
San Bruno
No reviews yet
South San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Brisbane
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(209 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston