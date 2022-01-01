Meatloaf in Burlingame
Burlingame restaurants that serve meatloaf
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame
|Cold Meatloaf Snd
|$12.95
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark
|MAMA ELENI'S MEATLOAF
|$15.95
all-natural angus beef, yukon gold mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, crispy onion rings
|FAMILY MEATLOAF
|$40.00
Feeds 4-6 people. All-natural angus beef with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and house or caesar salad.