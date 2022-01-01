Pies in Burlingame
Burlingame restaurants that serve pies
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame
|Pecan Pie
|$5.75
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pizzeria Delfina
1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Frozen Gemini Pie
|$23.00
new potatoes, walnuts, wild nettle-green garlic pesto, pecorino, mozzarella
|Frozen Pepperoni Pie
|$23.00
Buy now, cook later!
|Vegan Pie
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, your choice of three toppings
PIZZA • SALADS
Rise Pizzeria
1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame
|Homemade Pie - Slice
|$9.00
Choose from apple, cherry, or seasonal flavor (please call for today's selection 650-389-6918), with whipped cream
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Large White Pie
|$28.85
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
|Individual White Pie
|$10.60
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese
|Small White Pie
|$21.50
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below