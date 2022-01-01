Pies in Burlingame

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie$5.75
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pizzeria Delfina

1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (5852 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Frozen Gemini Pie$23.00
new potatoes, walnuts, wild nettle-green garlic pesto, pecorino, mozzarella
Frozen Pepperoni Pie$23.00
Buy now, cook later!
Vegan Pie$18.00
Tomato sauce, your choice of three toppings
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Rise Pizzeria

1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (5624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Homemade Pie - Slice$9.00
Choose from apple, cherry, or seasonal flavor (please call for today's selection 650-389-6918), with whipped cream
More about Rise Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (8407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large White Pie$28.85
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Individual White Pie$10.60
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese
Small White Pie$21.50
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
More about Blue Line Pizza

