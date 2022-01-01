Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Burlingame

Go
Burlingame restaurants
Toast

Burlingame restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Rasa

209 park road, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chutney Prawn$17.00
spiced prawns grilled, grandma’s chutney, cucumber salad, cherry tomatoes
More about Rasa
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prawns Din$21.75
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Oven Baked Prawns image

TAPAS

Mykonos

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Oven Baked Prawns$14.00
wood-oven roasted prawns with tomato, onion, fresh basil, & feta
More about Mykonos
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PRAWN COCKTAIL$17.95
Tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette
PRAWN COCKTAIL$17.95
tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlingame

Greek Salad

Calamari

Prosciutto

Pies

Burritos

Waffles

Carbonara

Cappuccino

Map

More near Burlingame to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston