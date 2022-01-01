Prawns in Burlingame
Burlingame restaurants that serve prawns
Rasa
209 park road, Burlingame
|Chutney Prawn
|$17.00
spiced prawns grilled, grandma’s chutney, cucumber salad, cherry tomatoes
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame
|Prawns Din
|$21.75
TAPAS
Mykonos
226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame
|Oven Baked Prawns
|$14.00
wood-oven roasted prawns with tomato, onion, fresh basil, & feta
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark
|PRAWN COCKTAIL
|$17.95
Tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette
