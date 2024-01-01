Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice pudding in
Burlingame
/
Burlingame
/
Rice Pudding
Burlingame restaurants that serve rice pudding
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
No reviews yet
RICE PUDDING
$6.95
(Milk Custard)
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
TAPAS
Mykonos - Meze House
226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame
Avg 5
(1 review)
Rice Pudding
$9.00
More about Mykonos - Meze House
Browse other tasty dishes in Burlingame
Tiramisu
Fudge
Panna Cotta
Clams
Chicken Sandwiches
Tostadas
Rigatoni
Caesar Salad
More near Burlingame to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
South San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
San Bruno
No reviews yet
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Pacifica
No reviews yet
Brisbane
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(783 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(76 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(69 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(619 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(324 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston