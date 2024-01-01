Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Burlingame

Burlingame restaurants
Burlingame restaurants that serve rice pudding

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RICE PUDDING$6.95
(Milk Custard)
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
TAPAS

Mykonos - Meze House

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$9.00
More about Mykonos - Meze House

