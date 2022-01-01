Salmon in Burlingame

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON PLATE$18.95
(Serve with Rice & Salad Only)
Marinated With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon And Fresh Oregano.
SALMON WRAP$13.95
Grilled Fresh Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Tartar Sauce
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

New England Lobster Market & Eatery

824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (4958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cold Smoked Salmon$9.95
4 oz Pack
More about New England Lobster Market & Eatery
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Din$22.75
Salmon Salad$18.75
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
4939b3e5-cd52-4965-bb2d-e4235ee647cc image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SALMON$19.95
Lemon-butter sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
FAMILY GRILLED SALMON$50.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled Salmon with lemon-butter sauce, seasonal vegetables, and your choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and house or caesar salad
ORZO SALMON$17.95
Grilled salmon tossed with orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh dill, lemon, white wine, cream, butter, garlic
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark





