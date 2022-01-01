Salmon in Burlingame
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
|GRILLED SALMON PLATE
|$18.95
(Serve with Rice & Salad Only)
Marinated With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon And Fresh Oregano.
|SALMON WRAP
|$13.95
Grilled Fresh Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Tartar Sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
824 Cowan Rd, Burlingame
|Cold Smoked Salmon
|$9.95
4 oz Pack
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame
|Salmon Din
|$22.75
|Salmon Salad
|$18.75
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark
|GRILLED SALMON
|$19.95
Lemon-butter sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
|FAMILY GRILLED SALMON
|$50.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled Salmon with lemon-butter sauce, seasonal vegetables, and your choice of mashed potatoes, rice or potato wedges. Garlic bread and house or caesar salad
|ORZO SALMON
|$17.95
Grilled salmon tossed with orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh dill, lemon, white wine, cream, butter, garlic