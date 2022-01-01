Salmon salad in Burlingame
Burlingame restaurants that serve salmon salad
Neal's Coffee Shop
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame
|Salmon Salad
|$18.75
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark
|GRILLED SALMON SALAD
|$18.95
Grilled Salmon, baby spinach, grilled onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, house vinaigrette
|THAI SALMON SALAD
|$19.95
Grilled salmon, vermicelli, carrots, red bell pepper, napa cabbage, cilantro, basil, mint, crispy rice noodles, thai dressing