Souvlaki in Burlingame

Go
Burlingame restaurants
Toast

Burlingame restaurants that serve souvlaki

Item pic

 

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE$15.95
Herbed Marinated Mary’s Chicken Breast Cubes
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Mykonos Souvlaki image

TAPAS

Mykonos

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Mykonos Souvlaki$28.00
spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers
More about Mykonos

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlingame

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Chicken Tenders

Kale Salad

Lomo

Mac And Cheese

Tzatziki

Map

More near Burlingame to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston