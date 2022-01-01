Souvlaki in
Burlingame
/
Burlingame
/
Souvlaki
Burlingame restaurants that serve souvlaki
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
No reviews yet
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE
$15.95
Herbed Marinated Mary’s Chicken Breast Cubes
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
TAPAS
Mykonos
226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame
Avg 5
(1 review)
Mykonos Souvlaki
$28.00
spice marinated tenderloin, shallot & rosemary skewers
More about Mykonos
