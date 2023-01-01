Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Burlingame

Burlingame restaurants
Burlingame restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop - Burlingame

1845 El Camino Real, Burlingame

Avg 4.4 (1116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti and Meatballs$23.95
More about Neal's Coffee Shop - Burlingame
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant and Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FAMILY SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$44.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce. With garlic bread, and your choice of house or caesar salad
K - SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL$7.95
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$14.50
Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce
More about Jack's Restaurant and Bar - Newark

