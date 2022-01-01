Tzatziki in
Burlingame
/
Burlingame
/
Tzatziki
Burlingame restaurants that serve tzatziki
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
No reviews yet
TZATZIKI
$6.95
Famous greek flavor with Lebanese Labneh, Cucumber, Mint & Garlic
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
TAPAS
Mykonos
226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame
Avg 5
(1 review)
Tzatziki
$9.00
sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint & dill
More about Mykonos
Browse other tasty dishes in Burlingame
Caesar Salad
Sliders
Croissants
Chicken Tenders
Lomo
Ceviche
Kale Salad
Spaghetti
More near Burlingame to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Pacifica
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
San Bruno
No reviews yet
South San Francisco
No reviews yet
Brisbane
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston