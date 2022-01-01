Go
Burlington Beer Company

Where Fermentation Meets Imagination

180 Flynn Avenue

Popular Items

House Pretzel Bites$8.00
Served with Beer Mustard. Contains: Gluten. Dairy Free, Vegan.
Chocolate Stout Mousse Bombe$11.00
Chocolate Stout Mousse, Dark Chocolate, Chocolate Cookie Crumble, Gose Syrup. Contains: Gluten, Dairy
Birria Bowl$22.00
Braised Brisket & Pork Shoulder, Served with All Souls Corn Tortillas, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, White Onion. Gluten Free.
4-Pack - It's Complicated Being a Wizard$15.00
Must be 21+ to purchase.ABV: 8% Flagship Double IPA. It pours a radiant glowing orange, which we then add a massive quantity of hops for a bold hop flavor. Brewed with Barley, Wheat Malt, and Flaked Oats. Hopped with Simcoe, Idaho 7, and Chinook for flavors and aromas of Ripe Papaya, Nectarines, Orange Zest, and Dank Cannabis.
Kids Burger$8.00
Served with Hand Cut Fries and Ketchup.
Korean BBQ Mushroom$15.00
Korean BBQ, Roasted Mushroom, Miso Aioli, Herbs, Shredded Napa Cabbage, Radish
Smash Burger$14.00
American Cheese, Shrettuce, Beer Pickles, Red Onion, Wizard Sauce
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Hand Cut Fries served with House Rosemary Peppercorn Aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House Buttermilk/Pickle Juice Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Shredded Lettuce, Beer Pickles, Green Goddess.
Nappa Salad$14.00
Kimchi Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Radish, Sesame Seed Crunch. Vegetarian & Gluten Free.
Burlington VT

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
